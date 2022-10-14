Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €245.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €245.00 ($250.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTX. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($234.69) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

ETR MTX opened at €164.10 ($167.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.44. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 52-week high of €221.10 ($225.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €172.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €180.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

