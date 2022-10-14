Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invesco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Invesco’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Invesco stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 55,758,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $899,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after buying an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,935,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,060,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invesco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,486,000 after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

