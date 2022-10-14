Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ferrovial, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ferrovial in a report issued on Sunday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Hunt anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ferrovial’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrovial’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FRRVY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.60 ($30.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

About Ferrovial

OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

(Get Rating)

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.