Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JRONY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €27.00 ($27.55) to €23.10 ($23.57) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of JRONY stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

