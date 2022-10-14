Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0844 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $143.56 million and $104,752.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,210.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001885 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 133.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00038874 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00056592 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022879 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.08545437 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $134,089.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.