JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $745.84

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 745.84 ($9.01) and traded as low as GBX 685 ($8.28). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 686 ($8.29), with a volume of 248,180 shares traded.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 17,425.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 742.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 733.07.

Get JPMorgan American Investment Trust alerts:

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.