Julian Dunkerton Buys 1,815,500 Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Julian Dunkerton bought 1,815,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £2,015,205 ($2,434,998.79).

Superdry Stock Performance

SDRY stock opened at GBX 119.44 ($1.44) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.24. Superdry plc has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($3.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.96.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

