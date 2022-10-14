Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $200.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.07.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.76. 2,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.49 and its 200-day moving average is $161.44. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $5,702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total value of $1,217,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $5,702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,100 shares of company stock worth $15,540,133. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

