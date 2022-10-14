Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 323,945 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $10.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KRNY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $734.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $53.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $30,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

