Kendall Capital Management Acquires 16,645 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.05% of Cohu worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Cohu by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 629,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,535,000 after acquiring an additional 615,899 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Cohu by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after acquiring an additional 316,685 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 187,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $26.93. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,841. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 6,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cohu to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

