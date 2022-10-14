Kendall Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $437.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $502.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

