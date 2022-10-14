Kendall Capital Management Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kendall Capital Management lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $746.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $714.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $676.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.29.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.