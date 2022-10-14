Kendall Capital Management Has $1.59 Million Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,222,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,556,000 after acquiring an additional 634,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in SLM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after buying an additional 4,042,189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,301,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

SLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

