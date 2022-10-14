Kendall Capital Management Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Magna International were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,578,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 484.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Magna International by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,435 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,468. Magna International Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.10). Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.46.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

