Kendall Capital Management Sells 115 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,010. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.75 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.63.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

