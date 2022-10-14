KeyCorp to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,456,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

