Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $923,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 46.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Bank of America Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

