Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,558 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $971,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $2,526,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.