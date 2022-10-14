Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

KE traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,542. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $442.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 15.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.