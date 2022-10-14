Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
KE traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,542. Kimball Electronics has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $30.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $442.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $373.50 million during the quarter.
Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.
