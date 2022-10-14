Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,245. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

