Kingfisher Capital LLC Buys 536 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.33.

NYSE:DHR traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,638. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.93 and its 200-day moving average is $268.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $185.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.