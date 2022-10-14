Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $876,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

DUK traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.06. 192,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.