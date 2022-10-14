Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 116,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,193. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.