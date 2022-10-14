Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 189 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $959,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,388,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,159. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.05. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

