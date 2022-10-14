Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KNSL stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.41. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $160.92 and a twelve month high of $285.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

