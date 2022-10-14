KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Cut to $370.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $410.47.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $13.31 on Thursday, hitting $265.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

