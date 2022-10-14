Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Klondike Silver Stock Down 11.1 %
The company has a market cap of C$10.49 million and a PE ratio of -11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
