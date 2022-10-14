Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KNX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of KNX opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 760,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,013,000. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

