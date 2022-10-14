KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KNBE. Needham & Company LLC cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on KnowBe4 from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.85.

KNBE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,298. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. KnowBe4 has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KnowBe4 news, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $4,337,621.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,515.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,601. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,264,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,848,000 after buying an additional 583,647 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,722,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,728,000 after buying an additional 70,836 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 45.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,211,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,960,000 after buying an additional 1,325,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,496,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,495,000 after buying an additional 104,493 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the first quarter valued at $68,140,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

