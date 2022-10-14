Komodo (KMD) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $32.81 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00260174 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00094031 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002848 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,229,127 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

