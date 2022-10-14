Komodo (KMD) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $32.81 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00260174 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00094031 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00064396 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001993 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002848 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000181 BTC.
Komodo Profile
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,229,127 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
