Kroger (NYSE:KR) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.39.

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth $255,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Kroger by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 5.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 24.6% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

