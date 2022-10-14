Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $9.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Kronos Worldwide stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 6,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,441. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.11). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.71 million. Analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 260,189 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,204,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

