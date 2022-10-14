KT (NYSE:KT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
KT Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE KT opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. KT has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities analysts predict that KT will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KT (KT)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.