KT (NYSE:KT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KTGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

KT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. KT has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KT (NYSE:KTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities analysts predict that KT will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in KT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,498,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in KT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,630,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,396,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in KT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,238,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KT by 51.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 664,582 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,236 shares during the period. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KT

(Get Rating)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.