KT (NYSE:KT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

KT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. KT has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities analysts predict that KT will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its stake in KT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,498,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in KT by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,630,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,396,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in KT by 1.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,238,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KT by 51.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,961,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 664,582 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KT by 1,246.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,236 shares during the period. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

