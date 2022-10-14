Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

KLIC stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,784. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $372.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

