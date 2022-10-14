Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.44

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 561 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 10.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

Kumba Iron Ore Cuts Dividend

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.4319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 9.88%.

(Get Rating)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Featured Stories

