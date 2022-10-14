Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KURA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KURA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,717. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.94. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $19.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 71.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

