L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

L.B. Foster Price Performance

FSTR opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $106.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.05. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L.B. Foster news, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 3,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $37,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,656.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Further Reading

