L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.55.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $227.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.63. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

