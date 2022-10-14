La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut La-Z-Boy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.
La-Z-Boy Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $999.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,991,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,629,000 after acquiring an additional 233,569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,513,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,701,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,630,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,408,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.
About La-Z-Boy
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.