Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LANC has been the topic of several other reports. CL King started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.2 %

Lancaster Colony stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.11. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $116.85 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.96.

Insider Activity

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.53 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lancaster Colony will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,918.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $124,207.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,803.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 605.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

