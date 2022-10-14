Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Barrington Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barrington Research to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Landec’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

LNDC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Landec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Landec in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Landec from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.17. 574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,011. Landec has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $241.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Landec ( NASDAQ:LNDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 36.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $47.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Landec will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Landec by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Landec by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Landec by 8.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

