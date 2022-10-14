Lantz Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

FNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,878. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.