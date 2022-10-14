Lantz Financial LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Ares Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 38,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,645. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

