Lantz Financial LLC Invests $2.83 Million in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. Southern makes up approximately 1.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus upped their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.30. 151,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,219. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.95.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

