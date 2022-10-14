Lantz Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,225,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 5.5% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

HDV stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 45,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,343. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.91.

