Lantz Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 2,157 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $4.14 on Friday, hitting $253.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,975. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $160.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.50 and a 200-day moving average of $293.73.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,861 shares of company stock worth $551,356. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

