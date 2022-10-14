Lantz Financial LLC Takes $870,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 85,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,959. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

