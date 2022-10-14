Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Takes $461,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.4% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $2.99 on Friday, reaching $180.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,105. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

