LendInvest (LON:LINV) Price Target Cut to GBX 150 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 145.90% from the company’s previous close.

LendInvest Stock Performance

Shares of LON LINV traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 61 ($0.74). 1,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,519. The stock has a market cap of £84.41 million and a P/E ratio of 800.00. LendInvest has a 1 year low of GBX 54 ($0.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.66). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 130.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.01. The company has a current ratio of 23.42, a quick ratio of 23.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,256.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendInvest

In other news, insider Roderick Lockhart bought 27,111 shares of LendInvest stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £18,435.48 ($22,275.83).

About LendInvest

LendInvest plc operates as a property finance asset manager in the United Kingdom. The company offers short-term, development, and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers. It also provides fund management services; and holds securities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

