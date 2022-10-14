Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

